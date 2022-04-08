Bryan, Garnier & Co Lowers Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) to Neutral

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $71.00 target price on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $59.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.18. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 55.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,599,000 after purchasing an additional 239,238 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 23.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

