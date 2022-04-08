Bryan, Garnier & Co Lowers Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) to Neutral

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $71.00 target price on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.59% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.42.
Builders FirstSource stock opened at $59.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.18. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $86.48.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 55.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,599,000 after purchasing an additional 239,238 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 23.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.
About Builders FirstSource (Get Rating)
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
