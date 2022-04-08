Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Insider Sells £153,696.20 in Stock

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) insider Frank van Zanten sold 4,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,110 ($40.79), for a total transaction of £153,696.20 ($201,568.79).

Frank van Zanten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bunzl alerts:

On Tuesday, March 1st, Frank van Zanten sold 11,723 shares of Bunzl stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,904 ($38.09), for a total transaction of £340,435.92 ($446,473.34).

Shares of BNZL stock traded down GBX 11.15 ($0.15) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 3,103.85 ($40.71). 653,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,805. Bunzl plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,205.50 ($28.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,124 ($40.97). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,832.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,762.83. The company has a market cap of £10.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 40.80 ($0.54) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $16.20. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

BNZL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.28) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,625 ($34.43) to GBX 2,800 ($36.72) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,925 ($38.36).

About Bunzl (Get Rating)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.