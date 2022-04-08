Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. Byrna Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of OTCMKTS BYRN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 194,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,765. The company has a market cap of $205.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.38 and a beta of 0.83. Byrna Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47.
In other news, insider Michael Wager bought 5,000 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bryan Ganz bought 10,000 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have weighed in on BYRN. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $26.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.
About Byrna Technologies (Get Rating)
Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.
