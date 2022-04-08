C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.02

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 97112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.
CCCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.60.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 20.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 19.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,064,000 after buying an additional 524,783 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,774,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 14.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after buying an additional 33,001 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 283.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 27,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.
C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCCC)
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
