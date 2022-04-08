C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.02

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 97112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

CCCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.60.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 20.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 19.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,064,000 after buying an additional 524,783 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,774,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 14.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after buying an additional 33,001 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 283.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 27,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

