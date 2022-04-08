Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 102,130 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,130 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.73% of Full House Resorts worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 55.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Full House Resorts by 492.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Full House Resorts in the third quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Full House Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FLL stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.51 million, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

