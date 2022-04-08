Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 4,832 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $2,933,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $14,678,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.46. 44,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,286. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.94.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 111.31%.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

