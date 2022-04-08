Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 5,156 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $11,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Emfo LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $97.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $98.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 512 shares of company stock worth $46,801. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

