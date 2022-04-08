Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 5,551 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $12,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 53.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698,150 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 36.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,116 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Welltower by 46.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,362,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,584 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,936,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Welltower by 7.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,423,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,127,000 after acquiring an additional 601,859 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $96.29 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.45, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.82%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

