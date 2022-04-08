Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 4,674 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $14,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Allstate by 122.9% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Allstate by 8.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 164,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $140.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.37 and a 200-day moving average of $122.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $141.82. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

