Calamos Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 384,490 Perception Capital Corp II (NASDAQ:PCCTU)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perception Capital Corp II (NASDAQ:PCCTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 384,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,000.
Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Perception Capital Corp II during the 4th quarter worth about $508,000.
PCCTU stock remained flat at $$10.11 during midday trading on Friday. 60 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,681. Perception Capital Corp II has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.06.
