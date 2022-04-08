Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,051 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Porch Group worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 5,354,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,661,000 after buying an additional 512,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,311,000 after buying an additional 2,970,655 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 3,751,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,326,000 after buying an additional 1,307,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Porch Group by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRCH shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Porch Group from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Porch Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Porch Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.04.

Shares of PRCH remained flat at $$6.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Porch Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $596.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

