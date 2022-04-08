Calamos Advisors LLC Has $14.97 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $14,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,831,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,578,000 after acquiring an additional 592,750 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 154,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,515,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

DD stock opened at $69.71 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.26. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

