Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $3.46 Million Investment in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 294,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Harmonic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Harmonic by 25.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 17,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.65. 15,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,988. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.35 million, a PE ratio of 78.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

HLIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Harmonic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

