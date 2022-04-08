Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 7,043 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $15,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.21.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $80.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

