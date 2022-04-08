Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tenable as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TENB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,001,000 after buying an additional 351,797 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Tenable by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,192,000 after purchasing an additional 925,504 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Tenable by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,798,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,984,000 after acquiring an additional 236,396 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,679,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,499,000 after buying an additional 651,897 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,833,000 after purchasing an additional 170,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TENB traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.17. 10,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.21 and a beta of 1.60. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day moving average of $51.37.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

TENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $153,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,832,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,146 shares of company stock worth $9,290,352. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

