Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,250,000 Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,675,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEEXU opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $10.20.

About Games & Esports Experience Acquisition (Get Rating)

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue business combination with interactive media companies.

