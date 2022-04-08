Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,350,700 Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MCAAU)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MCAAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,350,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,750,000.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,018,000.

Shares of MCAAU stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21. Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

