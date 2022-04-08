Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 177.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 72,382 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of California Resources worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in California Resources by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in California Resources by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 56,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $220,650.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $3,018,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,513,577 shares of company stock valued at $70,272,384. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America began coverage on California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

CRC traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.87.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. California Resources had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 317.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.08%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

