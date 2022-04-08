Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $15,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,722,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Public Storage by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,388 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Public Storage by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,010,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,517,000 after buying an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 48.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Public Storage by 6.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.38.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $409.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.75. The firm has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.25. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $255.60 and a 12-month high of $410.64.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.