Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $5.78 Million Position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWACU)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWACU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 579,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,779,000.
WWACU remained flat at $$10.00 on Friday. Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95.
Worldwide Webb Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Worldwide Webb Acquisition (WWACU)
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for Worldwide Webb Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldwide Webb Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.