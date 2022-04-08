Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $5.78 Million Position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWACU)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWACU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 579,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,779,000.

WWACU remained flat at $$10.00 on Friday. Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95.

Get Worldwide Webb Acquisition alerts:

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worldwide Webb Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldwide Webb Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.