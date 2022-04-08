Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 202,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,527,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of Intersect ENT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intersect ENT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.95.

NASDAQ:XENT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,706. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.27. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Intersect ENT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.