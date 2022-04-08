Calamos Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.32.

NYSE PNC opened at $181.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.14 and a 52 week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.