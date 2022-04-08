Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,235 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.45. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

