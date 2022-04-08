Calix (NYSE:CALX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.50

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.50 and last traded at $37.80, with a volume of 1341773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.81.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CALX shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average of $57.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.60.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Calix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in Calix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Calix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Calix by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

