Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $20.36

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.36, but opened at $19.59. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $19.59, with a volume of 12 shares.

CALT has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.48.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 573.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

