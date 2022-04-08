Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Shares Up 6.4%

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.93 and last traded at $28.61. 39,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,470,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CWH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Camping World in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Get Camping World alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 131.23% and a net margin of 4.03%. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Camping World by 413.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Camping World during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.