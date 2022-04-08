Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$170.35.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.31 to C$176.88 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$162.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.10, for a total transaction of C$1,177,686.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$384,815.40. Insiders have sold a total of 12,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,187 in the last quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up C$0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$146.74. 1,353,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,524. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$159.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$152.60. The firm has a market cap of C$66.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$123.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$167.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

