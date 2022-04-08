Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Cut to C$40.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CFP. Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Canfor and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.50.

Shares of TSE CFP opened at C$22.75 on Thursday. Canfor has a 1-year low of C$22.16 and a 1-year high of C$35.53. The company has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.52.

Canfor ( TSE:CFP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.39 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canfor will post 4.2112903 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

