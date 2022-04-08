Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.44.

Shares of SIBN opened at $21.60 on Thursday. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 62.75%. The business had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $97,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $40,637.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,359 shares of company stock valued at $358,333. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 170,153 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 31,298 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in SI-BONE by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 272,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 36,972 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in SI-BONE by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in SI-BONE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

