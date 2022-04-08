Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 42 at Royal Bank of Canada

Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 42 ($0.55) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of OTCMKTS CTAGF opened at $0.62 on Thursday. Capita has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62.
Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capita (CTAGF)
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.