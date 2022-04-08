Capital Gearing Trust (LON:CGT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5,068.85

Capital Gearing Trust Plc (LON:CGT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,068.85 ($66.48) and traded as high as GBX 5,160 ($67.67). Capital Gearing Trust shares last traded at GBX 5,120 ($67.15), with a volume of 134,813 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,070.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,082.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 10.49.

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

