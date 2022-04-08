Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 211 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMD opened at $103.72 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.26. The firm has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.04.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.