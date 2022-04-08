Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,586. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.63. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

