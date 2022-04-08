Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PAVE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,485 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average of $27.43.

