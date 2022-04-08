Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 10,100 Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 118,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 37,060 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 133,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,505 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 233,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,924 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VVR traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.27. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,103. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.38. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.026 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

