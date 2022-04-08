Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 1,163.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,943 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWZ. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 22,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWZ opened at $37.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $42.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.51.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

