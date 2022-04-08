Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $123,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 420.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 57.9% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.98. 504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,999. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.38 and its 200-day moving average is $83.98. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $77.29 and a 52 week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

