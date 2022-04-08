Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $448,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 220.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after buying an additional 5,687,456 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,713 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,157,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,350 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 847,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $300,600,000 after purchasing an additional 565,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,296.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 568,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,338,000 after purchasing an additional 527,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $291.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a PE ratio of 62.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.20 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.44.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

