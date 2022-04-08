Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $469,000 Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after acquiring an additional 371,512 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 544,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after buying an additional 15,315 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.33. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $36.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.28%. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 182.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BGS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

