Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $492,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $219.65 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.63 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.