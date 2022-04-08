Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 107,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 35,119 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,080,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

DIVO traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.43. The stock had a trading volume of 597,769 shares. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $30.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.94.

