Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,618 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,783,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 431,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 598,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

NYSE:RF opened at $20.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.42%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RF. Wolfe Research downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.36.

About Regions Financial (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.