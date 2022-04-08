Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 42 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $477.00 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $452.89 and a 1 year high of $533.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $483.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $496.97.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

