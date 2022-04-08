Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 425 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $71.43. 816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,589. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $65.94 and a one year high of $74.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.93.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.