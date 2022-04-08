Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 601 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter.

FPEI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 113,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,418. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.14. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $21.72.

