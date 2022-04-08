Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 700 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 732.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $44.96 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

