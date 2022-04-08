Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Position Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,064 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $21,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 41,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 379,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,086,000 after purchasing an additional 101,180 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 249,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,171,000 after purchasing an additional 228,230 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $129.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $122.43 and a 12 month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on COF. Barclays raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.88.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

