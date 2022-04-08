Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CPRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.32.

NYSE CPRI opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.41. Capri has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.34 and its 200-day moving average is $58.90.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 3.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

