Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.32.

NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.69. 2,338,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,538. Capri has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,483,000 after purchasing an additional 723,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Capri by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,292,000 after purchasing an additional 103,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30,734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,212,000 after acquiring an additional 124,960 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $103,411,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

