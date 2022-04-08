Carbon (CRBN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $76,646.00

Carbon (CRBN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $76,646.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00046361 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.99 or 0.07509805 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,466.69 or 0.99886031 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,493,803 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

